Sandbags are being made available to help residents will potential flooding.

The region received another dumping of the white stuff overnight, and now the temperatures are forecast to rise, which means that snow will start melting.

The City of Powell River is making sandbags available outside the main gates of the public works yard on Duncan Street. The city notes it does have a limited supply.

Crews are also asking residents to help keep catch basins clear as the snow begins to melt to help that water drain away. The city is also advising that recycling will not be picked up today.

Residences along Route D will be collected on Friday.