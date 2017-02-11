Uncertainty continues to grow when it comes to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

North Island-Powell River NDP MP Rachel Blaney says the waiting game is still ongoing for negotiations to begin between Canada and the United States. Blaney says there’s concern, especially as the softwood lumber dispute continues.

Blaney says the goal is to make sure Canadian jobs are protected and to come up with a trade deal that promotes Canadian exports.

Blaney notes the relationship between Canada and the US is quite prosperous, so they want to make sure jobs are protected, and not taken away.

Blaney has also expressed concerns over President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban.

Blaney says she’s seen of and heard a lot of strong feedback about the issue.

Blaney says she wants people to know Canada is an inclusive country.

The ban would stop immigrants from 7 mainly Muslim countries from entering the United States.