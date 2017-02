BC Hydro crews are being kept busy with the changing weather.

Spokesperson Karla Louwers says the heavy snow and incoming rain will put a lot of load on trees and branches. She says the snow is very wet so they are seeing a lot of tree branches falling down.

Louwers notes that the amount of snow is also creating challenges for crews accessing some more rural and remote areas.

She says BC Hydro is thanking customers for their patience while crews work to get all the outages restored.