A meteorologist with Environment Canada says once we make it through this weather transition we should see the last of winter on the coast.

Armel Castellan says we’re heading into a warming trend with above-normal temperatures on the way.

He says it’s common for us to transition back and forth between cold and rain throughout the winter months, but it is unusual to see those system last for weeks at a time like we’ve had this year.

Castellan notes that since we’re already into the middle of February it would be unlikely that we’d get another cold snap that would be cold enough to give us another dumping of snow.