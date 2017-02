Powell River recreation department has launched new software to make it easier for clients to access their accounts.

Recreation Manager with the city, Neil Pukish says the old program was going to stop being supported later this year, so the city started searching for a new system.

He says the new software is far more user-friendly for clients. He says the service will allow people to access their accounts 24/7.

Pukish says the new software is also easier for staff to use on the back end.