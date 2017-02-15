Powell River’s Finance Committee is working on the details of the new financial plan.

Councillor Russell Brewer says they’ve now received the presentations on the departments’ operating budgets and will be hearing about capital projects at the next meeting later this month.

He says the discussions at the committee table are important because there are some fiscal challenges facing the city.

Brewer says there was discussion around the table about the target for the overall tax increase, which the committee would like to keep inline with the consumer price index of 1.9%.