Emcon crews are still busy around the region as the snow finishes melting off and the rains continue.

Spokesperson Andrew Gaetz says it’s been a busy few weeks for crews and there’s still lots of work to do in the coming weeks and as we head into spring.

Gaetz notes that the one thing drivers can do to help crews do their job is to slow down when you pass them.

Gaetz says slowing down when you pass crews on the side of the road is the easiest thing others can do to keep crews safe while they’re working.