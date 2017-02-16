A new tax credit will be available for those who volunteer their time to keep us safe.

The BC Government has announced that a new tax credit will be introduced for those who volunteers at least 200 hours to a volunteer fire department, an eligible search and rescue organization or a combination of both.

Colin Weibe, Vice President for the Search and Rescue Association says the tax credit will relieve some of the financial burden carried by volunteers.

The proposed tax credit would match the one currently available federally, meaning volunteers may be eligible for up to $600 in non-refundable tax credits each year.