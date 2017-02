The Mayor of Powell River is sending a shout-out to the staff and crew that helped out during the snow fall. Dave Formosa says it was great to see everyone pull together to get the job done.

He notes he only heard one complaint about a side-street not being cleaned up, but that was dealt with shortly after the complaint was made.

Formosa says he knows it was a difficult time dealing with the snowfall and he appreciates the understanding of residents as crews worked to clear the roads.