The city of Powell River has approved the purchase of two new automated garbage trucks. Council has approved the contract to Raymax Equipment Sales to provide the two new trucks.

Mayor Dave Formosa says they went with a design that will allow for flexibility in the future as the needs for garbage and recycling collection change.

The city received 5 bids from 2 companies for the trucks.

Formosa says the approval also means the city can move forward with a pilot project for organics and yard waste curbside collection for 2017.