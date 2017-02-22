The MLA for Powell River – Sunshine Coast says the 2017 BC Budget left a lot to be desired.

New Democrat Nic Simons says he wasn’t impressed with what he heard from the Finance Minister.

Simons notes that while the government is promising to cut MSP premiums in half, it was government that has been raising the fees in the first place.

Simons says bringing in increased investment now is an attempt to appeal to voters, but it doesn’t change the damage that has been inflicted on BC’s most vulnerable since 2001.