Environment Canada says we could be seeing some more flurries mixed in with rain starting Thursday evening and going into Friday morning.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan says there’s an arctic front pushing towards the Coast.

However – he notes that it isn’t as cold or violent as the one we saw earlier this month. He says the region could see some similar conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning as well.

Castellan notes residents won’t have to worry about another “snowpocalypse” and that as the month progresses, the chance of any more major snowfall decreases.

Castellan notes that any flurries we may see within the next few days should be gone by the start of next week.