The Mayor of Powell River is welcoming one item in this week’s provincial budget.

The budget includes a commitment to remove Provincial Sales Tax from electricity purchased by industry and business.

Dave Formosa says power is a major cost for industry and not having to pay PST will help companies like Catalyst have more funds on hand as they look to retool to produce new products.

The province has pledged to roll back the PST on electricity bills for business over two years, with the first reduction coming this fall.