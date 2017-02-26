The community banded together Saturday for the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk.

The event helps out the hungry, hurting and homeless. Spokesperson Karen Fraser says the reception from the 40-plus volunteers and participants was amazing.

Fraser says some of the funds raised will go towards the Extreme Weather Shelter in town, and the local food bank. She says the focus is to help the community and “stop the homelessness from happening before it even starts”.

This was the first time the Canada-wide event was held in Powell River and over $10,000 was raised. For more details about the event, visit: https://canada.cnoy.org/location/powellriver.