Businesses in Powell River are being praised for their nomination in the recent Small Business BC Awards.

32 Lakes Coffee Roasters, Aboriginal Business Match and the Tla’amin Convenience Store received nominations in the Best Community Impact Award category.

Small Business BC communications manager Mark Blendheim says these businesses have made a strong impact on the community.

He says nominations for next year’s awards open up on October 1st, 2017. He notes small businesses continue to grow year after year.

32 Lakes Coffee Roasters was also nominated for the Premier’s People’s Choice Award.