An arts centre will be part of the new Powell River Library Building.

Mayor Dave Formosa says council has approved a lease for the unit above the new library.

He says having a space for an arts centre has been talked about for years.

Formosa notes that 8 years ago, when he first got into local politics, he heard from former councilor Debbie Dee that she dreamed of having an arts centre in the region.

He says the space above the library is a perfect location.

Formosa says the Powell River Arts Centre proponents were excited by the decision and are already making plans for how best to use the space.