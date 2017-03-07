The Member of Parliament for North Island-Powell River is questioning the response to a diesel spill near the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

Approximately 1500 litres of diesel spilled from the Burdwood Fish Farm on Sunday.

Rachel Blaney says the spill north-east of Port McNeill could have major effects on the area’s ecosystem and the surrounding community. Blaney says many questions remain unanswered as the area recovers from the spill.

The MP is calling for a comprehensive report from the Canadian Coast Guard and Minister of Environment and Climate Change to find out what happened and how a spill like this can be avoided in the future.