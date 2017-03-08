Today is International Women’s Day. The Member of Parliament for Courtenay – Alberni is marking the occasion.

Gord Johns says it’s a chance to recognize the work that’s been done around gender inequality issues, but also to take note of the work that still needs to be done.

“Like all parents, I want my daughters, and my son, to grow up in a society with gender equality. And I want my daughters, and all Canadians, to have the same opportunities as their peers regardless of gender”, he says.

Johns says issues like pay equity, access to birth control, and affordable child care are not just women’s issues, but are issues that effect everyone which is why it’s important that everyone works towards gender equality.