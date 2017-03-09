ICBC, the government and police are teaming up for a month-long campaign against distracted driving.

ICBC spokesperson Caroline Robinson says the stats show you’re five times more likely to crash if you’re using your phone while behind the wheel.

She notes it’s a common cause of rear-end crashes and injuries. It’s also the second-leading cause of car crash fatalities in BC with an average of 78 people killed each year, contributing to 1 in 4 deaths on British Columbia roads.

Robinson says if you find it too hard to resist answering your phone while driving, put it out of reach or turn it off.

The awareness campaign will include increased enforcement with police and community policing volunteers on the lookout for people using cell phones while behind the wheel.