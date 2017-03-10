Police are asking drivers to make sure they’re wearing their seat-belts before getting behind the wheel and hitting the road.

Constable Rob Gardner says it’s also important that you ensure your passengers are belted up.

“The passenger can receive a violation ticket for not wearing a seat-belt, but the driver could also be served a violation ticket for allowing the passenger to be in the vehicle without a seat-belt, especially when it [comes to] younger kids, and younger aged people”, says Gardner.

Gardner notes seat-belts do save lives, and even if you get into a minor collision, you could be seriously injured if you aren’t wearing a seat-belt.

Mounties are also reminding drivers to fully defrost their cars in the colder weather so you have full visibility when on the road.