The action was fast and furious, and the Cowichan Valley Capitals put up a big fight, but when it was all said and done, the Powell River Kings came away with the victory.

On Wednesday night in Cowichan, with a packed house, the Kings came together to propel themselves to the BCHL Island Division finals.

The first period went scoreless, and Mitch Skapski of the Capitals started off the scoring in the second. Less than two minutes later, Max Newton got it past Kings goalie Brian Wilson to put the Caps up 2-0. A power play goal by Kings’ Ben Berard brought the score to 2-1 going into the third.

Goals from Tristan Mullin and Carter Turnbull gave Powell River their first lead of the game. Hayden Hopkins scored with just over 5 minutes to go to tie the game up and send it into overtime.

With seconds left in the third, Hopkins was called for boarding which gave the Kings a power play going into the extra period. Jonny Evans played the hero, scoring the winning goal to send the Powell River Kings to the Island Division final for a third straight year.

The Kings have a few days off and will face the winner of the Victoria-Nanaimo series. Powell River’s sweep over Cowichan was their first sweet since the 2009-2010 season against the Langley Rivermen.