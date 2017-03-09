BC Hydro is working to remove a 60-year-old dam on the Salmon River. Spokesperson Stephen Watson says the 8-metre tall dam is causing some issues to the fish habitat.

Watson says Hydro has filed an application to the BC Utilities Commission to move forward on the removal process. “It’s just better overall conditions for fish in the future, and I think that’s what a lot of people in the community are looking for”, says Watson.

Watson notes the work will lead to unhindered fish passage, making things easier for fish in the water system. Watson adds that they’ve received tremendous community support as part of the application. They received 19 community letters from First Nations, local MLA’s, governments, government fish agencies, and environmental and sport fishing groups.

If the application is approved by the BCUC, work will begin this summer.