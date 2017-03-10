After a bit of snow Thursday afternoon, meteorologists with Environment Canada are saying we’ve got some wet days ahead of us.

However, Matt MacDonald with Environment Canada says there are no major storms on the horizon. “It’s definitely looking like a showery pattern as we head into the weekend and into next week”, says MacDonald. He says the weather has been very tough to predict this winter, but is anticipating highs to reach around 10 degrees over the weekend.

MacDonald notes highs might be going up close to 12 degrees come Tuesday.