The Provincial NDP is working to help those suffering with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

A bill was re-introduced during the recent legislature sitting to require WorkSafeBC to recognize PTSD.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena says PTSD affects many people, especially those in emergency services.

“We’re starting to see the recognition of it among our armed services, among our police forces, but I think that there is the need to address this for first responders and others who are seeing very traumatic situations as a regular part of their working day”, says Trevena.

Trevena says the bill the party has tabled recognizes workplace related PTSD as a diagnosis, which would entitle people to sick leave and benefits.