The North Island – Powell River Member of Parliament is hosting a disability tax credit workshop this week. Rachel Blaney says they’ll be at the Community Centre in Powell River on Wednesday, March 15th.

She notes this is something they did last year to a great reception from residents.

“This will not fix everything – not everybody is eligible. It is a tax credit, so if you don’t pay taxes you won’t be eligible. There are a few other programs that I will be talking about that if you don’t pay taxes may apply to you”, says Blaney.

She also says that one thing they’ve learned is that often families with children who have type 1 diabetes are eligible for the disability tax credit.

Blaney adds she’ll be holding a workshop in the Comox Valley next month.