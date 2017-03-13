BC Ferries is getting ready for spring break.

The company is offering 50% off all sailings, at specific times, until March 30th.

“We wanted to offer our customers the promotion over the spring time and we know that lots of families will be traveling over spring break”, says BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

She adds the discount helps ease financial strain for families looking to travel throughout the month.

Further details about the discount promotion can be found at the BC Ferries website at: www.bcferries.com.