Vancouver Island University students have received support from Powell River council on their Don’t Close the Door campaign. Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa says the campaign looks to decrease the number of stresses for students.

Formosa says he recognizes the struggle some students go through when going through post-secondary education.

“It’s tough enough when you have to live away from home and rent a place and pay your tuition, books and food. We all hear stories about how students barely get by, and what they eat and don’t eat”, says Formosa.

Council has passed a resolution to send out a letter of support on the campaign.