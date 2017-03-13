Last summer’s PRISMA (Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy) was a great success in Powell River, and Mayor Dave Formosa is looking forward to what’s coming up this year.

“Folks that I have met, that just moved here, tell me they cannot believe that every weekend, there’s always something to do [in Powell River]”, Formosa says.

Formosa notes PRISMA brings a special culture and vibrancy that needs to be seen.

“There’s music on the beach, there’s music on the side of the road…and then we have the big celebration at the beach, where there’s a free concert – thousands of people show up. There’s always special entertainment”, he says.

Formosa says he’s very excited about this summer’s PRISMA. He notes that event and the return of Logger Sports is great for Powell River’s economy and tourism sector.