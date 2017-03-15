Training is underway for Powell River’s newest firefighters.

Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says they’ve added 12 local auxiliaries to their ranks, and they’re undergoing weekly sessions to receive special certification.

“There’s new regulations in place from the province regarding auxiliary and volunteer firefighters having to do with something called ‘The British Columbia Firefighters Playbook’ and [this] lays out the standards for firefighter safety…”, says Swanson.

The course auxiliaries will be taking is called the exterior firefighter course. Swanson notes the course goes one to two times a week, and will wrap up around October.

He says once they complete the course, firefighters will be certified as exterior firefighters, and will be able to train in the interior attack course.