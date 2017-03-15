The Winter season at Mount Washington is coming to a close.

Spokesperson Sheila Rivers says the resort will close for daily operations on the weekend of April 1st, however, they will reopen for one additional weekend on April 8th and 9th.

“The main factor, as it always is, is the amount of snow we have on our base”, says Rivers.

She notes favourite seasonal events, the Dummy Downhill and the Slush Cup, will take place on April 1st and 2nd as planned. Rivers adds that Eagle View Bistro will be open between the end of Winter and start of the Summer season, as well as lodge accommodations at the resort. For more details about Mount Washington, visit the resort’s website at: mountwashington.ca.