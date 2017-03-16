The Powell River Bantam Rep Kings hit the ice this weekend.

The city’s hosting the BC Bantam Tier 2 Championship tournament for the first time since 2009.

Teams from the mainland and Vancouver Island, including Campbell River, will make their way to Hap Parker Arena for the tournament, which starts Sunday.

“It’s really fun for the kids…they’ve been working at this all year so they get [this] opportunity…we’ve had a couple of good practices this week and we continue to roll as we get ready for this Sunday”, says Bantam Kings head coach Andy Welsh.

The Kings had a strong season, capping things off with Vancouver Island championship tournament win against Campbell River. The Kings won the best-of-3 series 2 games to none, after losing 3 times to Campbell River during the regular season.