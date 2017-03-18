BC Transit is encouraging its users to say thank you. Transit Appreciation Day is being celebrated across the province this Saturday, March 18th.

Transit spokesperson Jonathon Dyck says there are a number of ways users can show their appreciation.

“One of them [the ways] is saying thank you to the transit operator…there is also an opportunity to [thank them at] transitdriverday.org and there you can find cards to print off and give to your favourite operators”, says Dyck.

Appreciation can also be shown on social media by using the hashtag #TDAD. Dyck says the day highlights the important and tough work transit employees across the province do every day.