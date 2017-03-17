Air Canada is increasing service from Comox to Vancouver.

Comox Valley Airport CEO Fred Bigelow says in preparation for the summer, the airline will provide 4 flights per day instead of the current 2 flights per day.

“Central Mountain Air….departed in February and Air Canada had a look at it and said ‘no, we need to put an aircraft on the route to pick up passengers connecting through Vancouver to points further on'”, says Bigelow. He notes there will be evening and early morning flights.

He says that, “Air Canada will be bringing an aircraft later in the evening to round up all those folks in Vancouver…and depart first thing in the morning.” The increased service begins on May 19th. For further details, visit the YQQ website at comoxairport.com.