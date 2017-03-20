A new specialized fishing vessel has been deployed to keep fishing nets clean on the Coast.

CEO of Badinotti Net Services Canada Kevin Onclin says in the past, anti-fowling paints were used to clean nets, but they have moved away from that process. “…but the reciprocal of that is if you don’t have anti-fowling paint, you have to find another way to keep the nets clean to let the fish have the maximum flow of water and oxygen…”, says Onclin.

Onclin says the new vessel has many high tech features, including a desalinator, which pumps clean water through the system and reduces maintenance costs.

Badinotti Net Services Canada is based out of Campbell River.