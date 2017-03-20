A new townhouse complex is coming to Cranberry Street.

Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa says the affordable housing development will help revitalize the area.

“…and maybe they’ll [developers] will go and do a phase 2…because they have quite a big piece of land where they can carry on down towards the park and behind these units that are on the main street”, Formosa says.

Formosa adds that he expects work on the housing development to begin soon.

**********

A popular spot at Willingdon Beach in Powell River will be back for at least another 5 years.

Mayor Dave Formosa says Powell River Council has renewed the lease for The Beach Hut. “…they also asked us if they could get a liquor license and extend their sundeck out so that they had more seating capacity…”, notes the Mayor.

The Beach Hut offers burgers and other foods for residents and visitors to the area.

Formosa says that further discussions will take place regarding the possible liquor license and the extension of the seating.

**********

The Mayor of Powell River is looking forward to the upcoming Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities (AVICC) convention.

Dave Formosa says he unfortunately won’t be attending, but notes Council is supporting one particular topic that he hopes gets carried over to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention later this year. The motion would allow companies to offer community amenities when bidding on a large project.

“…large contract is going out to a private company and they say ‘oh [you’re] building a new library, let us build a fountain out front…and they add that community amenity to that bid to enhance it”, he says.

The AVICC convention goes April 7th to the 9th in Campbell River.