Powell River RCMP have arrested two alleged drug traffickers. A 25-year-old Surrey man and 51-year-old woman from Powell River were arrested in Cranberry for trafficking heroin.

RCMP Constable Kerri Chard says the public played in role in the investigation. After receiving anonymous tips, police responded to a residence in the 6700 block of Cranberry Street.

Mounties believe the man was looking to set up a “dial-a-dope” operation, according to Chard.

A “dial-a-dope” operation is where drug dealers are able to order drugs over the telephone to pre-paid cellphones and either arrange a delivery or a meeting.

The two individuals were released on bail and ordered to appear in Federal court at a later date.

One condition of the Surrey man’s release is that he is only permitted to enter Powell River for court appearances.