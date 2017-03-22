A Member of Parliament says the 2017 budget dropped the ball on certain issues for Coastal British Columbians.

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns says no money was set aside for the protection of salmon.

“…we rely on our salmon for food security, for cultural and economic security and for reconciliation”, Johns says.

Johns notes that another problem is that there was no money in the budget for marine debris clean-up.

“Ocean plastics is becoming a huge issues in our riding [Courtenay-Alberni] and certainly making sure that we have clean oceans is critical to our food security, for our recreation and for our economy on Vancouver Island [and the Coast]”, Johns explains.

He adds the party still welcomes investments in affordable housing, but says funding continues to be delayed in getting out to communities in need.