The Provincial government is investing in the future of trades-based careers.

Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training Shirley Bond says $15-million in funding is being given to school districts across BC over 3 years. She says the investment will pay off in the long run.

“If you train people closer to where they live, they are more likely to stay there, and provide you with the critical work force that you require moving forward”, Bond says.

The money will be used to purchase new tools like welding equipment, table saws and plasma cutters.