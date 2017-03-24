The province has announced 100 new campsites across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

34 of those sites are at Desolation Sound Provincial Park near Powell River.

The campsites are part of the BC Parks Future Strategy that was announced by Premier Christy Clark in November of last year.

As part of that plan, the province is investing $22.9-million dollars to add over 1900 new campsites over 5 years across British Columbia. More than 800 of the new sites will be in provincial parks, while more than 1000 will be in recreation sites.