Federal and provincial funding has been announced to go towards the first phase of the city of Powell River’s consolidated wastewater treatment project. The funds come out to more than $3.3 million.

83% of the funds will come through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). The Feds will contribute $1,999,500 while the province will dish out $1,319,703 towards the new treatment plant. The City of Powell River will provide $679,847 from the Sewer Capital Reserve Fund.

Councilor Karen Skadsheim says, “I think it’s also very positive that the Tla’amin First Nation will be joining us and that together we will be able to eliminate three sewage outfalls from the Salish Sea.”

The project is one of 144 projects in BC announced on March 17th, 2017 through the CWWF.