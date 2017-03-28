The season has come to an end for the Powell River Kings.

In a double-overtime game 7 thriller, both teams scored in the first period. After that, the goalies went on a tear, stopping every shot taken at them to force overtime.

In the second overtime, Victoria Grizzlies second-year player Keyvan Mokhtari played the hero and scored the winning goal to hand his team the Island Division final win.

Final score was 2-1. The Grizzlies will now play the Chiliwack Chiefs in the third round of the BCHL playoffs.