The BC Conservatives say a new link between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver would provide a huge economic boost. The party has unveiled a conceptual proposal for a new link between the two areas.

The party’s Director of Policy and Communications John Twigg says the plan includes a bridge between Gabriola and the Island.

“We’ve got problems with ferry capacity through Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen to the Island…the Duke Point run takes 2 hours. There’s gotta be a better way…it’s obvious that the best way is to put a terminal on the south-east side of Gabriola and run it over to a place near Richmond airport”, he says.

He says the trip between a new terminal on the south-east side of Gabriola and the mainland, near downtown Vancouver, would take about 30 minutes.