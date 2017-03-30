Service cuts are being considered in order to balance the 2017 budget.

Powell River Finance Committee Chair Russell Brewer says they’re looking to keep the tax increase to 1.9%.

He notes to meet that demand, staff has suggested cuts in areas such as bylaw enforcement and rec complex hours. However, Brewer remains optimistic.

“…I think we’re gonna come in at 1.9 and my guess at this point is based on the good work that staff has been doing to refine the budget that will come in close to 1.9 without require service reductions…that’s my hope”, he says. The city’s final budget is set to be approved on May 4th, 2017.