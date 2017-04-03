Powell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of committing a theft at Shoppers Drug Mart on March 3rd, 2017. The male are believed by police to be responsible for a somewhat common scam. Police say the one male, believed to be approximately 40-years-old, and the second believed to be around 20-years-old, came into the store to purchase items.

While the males were at the cashier they pulled out $100 bills and asked for smaller bills. When the cashier provided those smaller bills – the males then asked for the larger bill back and exchanges went back and forth until the men left with extra money.

Police have released security images from the scene, and anyone with further information is asked to contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.