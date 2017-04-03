Police have confirmed the identity of the victim of a fatal car accident in Powell River.

Sergeant Kevin Day says 58-year-old Rosemary Bryant was killed in the Friday incident at Highway 101 and McLean Road.

He says that a tow truck was driving Northbound when a Jeep driving Southbound “turned left directly in front of the tow truck. The tow truck then struck the Jeep on the passenger side. The driver of the Jeep [and] female passenger were rushed to Powell River General Hospital by ambulance”.

Day says the driver of the Jeep was released from hospital on Friday, but unfortunately, Bryant succumbed to her injuries. The tow truck operator was not admitted to hospital and his injuries are not know. The investigation into the crash continues.