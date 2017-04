Last months was one of the wettest months of March on record.

Environment Canada’s Matt MacDonald says gardeners and farmers have had a tough go at operations with the weather being so up-and-down.

“The growing season has definitely been delayed this year by about 3 to 4 weeks on the heels of that very cold winter…one of the top 5 coldest winters we’ve seen here in the last 8 years or so”, he says.

On the bright side, MacDonald notes that more seasonal weather is on the way.