Youth in Care have an opportunity to learn how to drive while not worrying about costs.

Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux says ICBC, in partnership with the Federation of BC Youth in Care Networks, is funding a new bursary program for youth who are currently in care or who have aged out of the system.

“When you’re looking to get a driver’s license…it’s exciting and something most kids look forward to and have the opportunity to do with the support of their parents. For kids in care who don’t have that [support] it can be something that doesn’t happen…this is really a tremendous opportunity…”, she says.

Two bursaries are available including up to $1000 towards an ICBC driving course and $250 to cover vehicle-related costs like gas and licensing. For more details, visit: icbc.com.