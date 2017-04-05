Powell River Fire is asking drivers to focus on driving while behind the wheel.

Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says crews have responded to a number of crashes recently caused by distracted driving.

He says while young people seem to be getting the message about distracted driving, it’s more experienced drivers that need to change their habits.

“People in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and up that are complacent in this [did] not grow up with the idea that [say] eating or drinking a coffee or adjusting your stereo, or pushing your dog into another seat is a form of distracted driving”, he explains.

Swanson says distracted driving can mean a number of things, including turning the volume up on your radio or checking your phone.

Swanson notes that we’re heading into the time of year where we’ll see more pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists on the roadways and it’s important all road users are full alert and paying attention.