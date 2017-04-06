The Liberal candidate for Powell River-Sunshine Coast says his background and dedication to the community make him an ideal fit for the riding.

Mathew Wilson says he’s ready to make improvements and address the needs of the riding, the same riding

his father Gordon represented throughout most of the 1990’s.

Wilson says he wants to raise the political stock and standing of the region. “My goal was to meet as many people in the riding as possible…and understand what the needs [are], and I think I have a pretty clear handle on that in terms of what the core needs are”, he says.

Wilson notes transportation, issues with ferries and highway infrastructure are some of the topics that need to be addressed in the riding. “…I grew up here, this riding is important to me, [and] the people are important to me and I think we’ve missed out on some opportunities the past couple of years and I’m prepared to come in and be that person to fix that”, he says.

British Columbians will head to the polls on May 9th.