$100,000 is going towards implementing First Nations influences on the look and feel of the new Comox Valley and Campbell River hospitals. The funding come from TimberWest.

VP of Sustainability and Chief Forester Domenico Iannidinardo says this will help strengthen relationships between the company, hospitals and First Nations.

“Our funds are earmarked through the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation to allow Island Health to make these healing rooms and furniture to accommodate for First Nations healing [in particular] as part of the overall project…”, he says.

Patients are set to be transferred over to the new hospitals in September.